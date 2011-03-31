T. Boone Pickens’ Extremely Profitable Energy Bets

T. Boone Pickens is extremely bullish about energy stocks. “You’ve got a similar situation to 2008, with extra supplies available in this market possibly less than 1 million barrels (per day) now. The Mideast is in real turmoil. It’s on fire. The price can go anywhere. You’re gonna see oil go up from here, and how high up I can’t tell you, but if it went to 120, if it went to 150, that could all happen,” he said in a recent Bloomberg TV interview.



Boone Pickens’ 13F portfolio returned 15% since the end of last year, vs. SPY’s 4.6% return. His portfolio outperformed the market by more than 10 percentage points in less than three months. Here is how his extremely profitable energy bets performed so far this year:

