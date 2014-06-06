T. Boone Pickens Just Posted An Epic Workout Challenge To President Obama

T. Boone Pickens wants to compete against President Barack Obama to a 1-hour workout, in the wake of leaked footage showing the president apparently less-than-strenuous exercise session in Poland.

“I challenge President @BarackObama to a 1 hour workout,” the gas baron writes on his Instagram account. “My cardio is better. Will work out energy plan for America. #nosweat”

T. Boone Pickens is 86 years old.

Based on this video, T. Boone Pickens seems like he could beat the president in said challenge.

Annihilation.

This was of course in response to leaked footage showing the president pumping iron at a gym in Poland:

(H/T @sportsrapport)

