T. Boone Pickens Accused Of Theft And Vandalism

Dear America: Is this the man you want to listen to about energy policy?



WaPo: As a youngster, Texas oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens scratched his name in wet concrete in the driveway of his grandmother’s Oklahoma house.

Now the man who owns the century-old home is pursuing theft and vandalism charges against the 81-year-old billionaire, saying workers for Pickens came to the house recently without permission and removed the concrete slab with the well-known name.

David McCart, who bought the two-story, 17-room home in Holdenville nearly 20 years ago – partly because of Pickens’ signature – said he went to the property to mow the grass on June 22 and noticed the 3-by-5-foot slab was missing.

“It’s really the arrogance of it that bothers me,” McCart said Tuesday. “They just cut the whole section out.”

No wonder he thinks America is entitled to Iraqi oil. That’s his whole mentality.

