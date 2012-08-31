T. Boone Pickens Tells Us The One Thing Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Do

T. Boone Pickens dropped by Business Insider headquarters the other day and he revealed to us his three keys to success.



Here’s our favourite piece of advice from the great T. Boone Pickens:

“If you’re an entrepreneur, and you started your own business, don’t ever figure out what you’re getting paid by the hour – because it’ll make you cry.”

Watch below for T. Boone Pickens’ three keys to success:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

