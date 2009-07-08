T. Boone Shrinks His Big Wind Plan

T. Boone Pickens is mixing up his ambitious plan to build the world’s largest wind farm.



Instead of the world’s largest wind farm in Texas, he’ll build a handful of regular size farms around the country.

The problem with his original plan: “It’s a little more complicated” than he thought to build his own transmission lines to move power from Texas to the rest of the country. And he didn’t get the help from Texas utilities.

T. Boone learned this after he’d already ordered his wind turbines from GE. So, he’s going to build five to six wind farms in Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas instead.

This isn’t the first or only hiccup Pickens has encountered with his big plan for energy independence. In fact, his entire Pickens’ Plan hasn’t gotten off the ground a year after he announced it. He’s had problems getting financing for the turbines after the price of natural gas fell. He hasn’t gotten any traction with natural gas vehicles.

As a matter of fact, the only thing the Pickens plan has really done, as Katie Fehrenbacher at Earth2Tech points out, is raise awareness about energy. A laudable goal, to be sure, but Pickens entire angle is making money. So far, it’s not working out.

