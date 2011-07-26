T-Bills No Longer Considered Risk Free By Chicago Mercantile Exchange

Photo: CME

CME Group announced Monday that as part of a “normal review of market volatility,” it has determined that T-Bills should no longer be treated as risk-free when used as collateral.Haircuts on T-Bills will rise from 0.0 per cent to 0.5 per cent on Thursday, according to the statement. T-Notes/T-Bond haircuts will not increase by 1 percentage point across the board.



View the full statement here:

[via Zach Goldfarb]

