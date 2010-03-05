Check Out Today's Biggest Movers In The S&P 500 Right Here

Vince Veneziani

Without further ado, here’s today’s biggest movers on the S&P, for better or for worse:

Gainers:

  • Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): $41.52 / +14.57%
  • Family Dollar Stores Inc (FDO): $35.24 / +8.07%
  • American International Group (AIG): $26.71 / +7.36%
  • AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS): $24.37 / +6.84%
  • Denbury Resources Inc (DNR): $14.92 / +4.48%

Losers:

  • Southwestern Energy Co (SWN): $40.77 / -4.05%
  • International Game Technology (IGT): $17.17 / -3.54%
  • Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH): $32.95 / -3.37%
  • Nabors Industried Ltd (NBR): $22.50 / -3.02%
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV): $43.15 / -2.68%

