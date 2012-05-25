A Goofy Premier League Goalie Scored An Outrageous Goal In Practice

Goalies aren’t typically known for their technical prowess with the ball at their feet, but Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has got some skills.



Here he is scoring a ridiculous rabona goal off the post while practicing as a part of the Polish national team ahead of Euro 2012.

He sweeps his left leg behind his right leg and bends it off the post.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger might have to give him a shot at striker next season.

