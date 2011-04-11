The 20 Banks That Could Bring The Entire Financial System To Its Knees

Photo: AP

NYU’s Stern School of Business has released its rankings of the banking institutions that are most capable of causing major damage to our financial system.The ranking is based on the percentage of total systemic capital that each institution would be responsible for should it default.



The study also identified the amount of capital shortfall that each firm would experience should the market fall into steep decline (SRISK) and what percentage the company’s stock would decline in the event of a two per cent market fall (MES).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.