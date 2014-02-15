'Systemic Negligence': More Problems For Cootes Means More Petrol Shortages

Instagram/ timpascoe

Cootes Transport has been forced suspend its entire Victorian fleet from service after a VicRoads audit found more safety problems in its tankers.

The Victorian suspension for Australia’s largest fuel-trucking company is expected to mean more fuel shortages for eastern Australia, after further defects were found in Cootes’s New South Wales fleet last week.

NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay has described the ongoing problem for Cootes as “systemic negligence”, after the trucking company was involved in a fatal crash in Sydney’s Northern Beaches last year which killed two people.

Just last month the company announced the loss of two major contract with Shell and BP, which has put 150 jobs with the company at risk.

Read more here.

Now Read: 150 Jobs Could Be Cut After A Horror Fuel Tanker Crash Last Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.