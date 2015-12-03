This photo proves Pandora is a little too excited about being the only place you can stream Adele's new album

Though Adele has kept her new album “25” off of places like Spotify and Apple Music, there is one streaming service where you can get it in full: Pandora.

“Good news radio listeners, you can now hear all songs from Adele’s latest album 25 on Pandora,” a Pandora spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. “It is clear radio listeners love Adele and are coming to Pandora to enjoy her incredible music.”

And Pandora seems ecstatic about this.

The problem is that it’s not exactly easy to just listen to the whole album because of the way Pandora works. You have to create a station, and keep skipping songs, hoping, trying to eventually get to those elusive Adele tracks.

Or do you?

This photo from Reddit shows that Pandora’s algorithm might be just a little tipsy off the power of being able to play Adele. In it, it shows Adele’s hit single “Hello” coming up somewhere you wouldn’t expect — System of a Down radio. What exactly do they have in common?

As they say, when you’ve got it, flaunt it.

NOW WATCH: Adele had never heard of the most famous pop producer in the world until she fell in love with a Taylor Swift song



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.