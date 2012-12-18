Why Syria's Chemical Weapons Are So Terrifying [INFOGRAPHIC]

The U.S. has said it would intervene if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad uses chemical weapons in the country’s ongoing conflict.



Craig Whitlock and Carol Morello of The Washington Post report U.S. officials are increasingly worried that Syria’s chemical weapons and missiles could fall the hands of Islamist extremists — who are among rebel forces currently battling for the army’s largest chemical weapons stockpile near Aleppo — or even Assad’s own generals.

That’s why defence contractors are currently training Syrian rebels how to secure chemical weapons stockpiles, and why the U.S. has threatened to neutralize the stockpiles before the unthinkable occurs.

Richard Johnson and Mike Faille of the National Post published this infographic that shows why world leaders have such a huge cause for concern.

Photo: Richard Johnson/National Post

