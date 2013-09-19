All Of These Major Countries Helped Syria Get Chemical Weapons

It’s now pretty clear that chemical weapons

were responsiblefor hundreds of deaths in Syria Aug. 21.

It’s also pretty clear that the blood is indirectly on the hands of those same nations who are deciding what to do, regardless of which side in Syria ordered the strike.

Recent reports indicate that Germany and the U.K. supplied chemical dual-use technology to the Syrian regime in just the last 10 years.

Russia’s own ordnance expert claims the artillery used to drop those chems came from Ukraine, a popular subsidiary to Moscow in terms of weapons proliferation (though he goes on predictably to claim that as proof the rebels did it).

Oddly enough, analysts have blamed that same subsidiary, and so by proxy Moscow, for illegally proliferating chemical arms to Syria.

(Even more disconcerting, Russian arms dealers have also reportedly been playing the other side, selling weapons to the rebels.)

That’s not all though, Syria also sought and acquired chemical technology from “Holland, Switzerland, France, Austria and Germany,” reports Global Security.

The U.S. isn’t innocent either: In the 1980s, the Commerce Department approved export of biological and chemical agents to Syria’s neighbour Iraq, and who knows where they went from there.

So it makes sense that dead innocents have gotten the world in a global tizzy — everyone’s fingerprints are on that smoking gun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.