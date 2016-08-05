Besieged Syrians in Aleppo are burning tires in a desperate attempt to blind Russian and Syrian bombers

The Guardian via Youtube The skies over Aleppo, blacked out by smoke.

Syria’s Aleppo province has long been the seat of intense fighting between Syrian rebels, some of whom the US back, and the Syrian regime backed by Russia.

Numerous reports of egregious bombings on hospitals and civilian areas by Syrian and Russian warplanes have come out of the area, where fighting has been the norm for much of Syria’s 5-year-long civil war.

But on August 1, when the rebels and Syrian government forces were staging an especially hard battle, which resulted in a helicopter getting shot down and reports of chemical weapon use, the Syrian rebels took a dramatic step to try to halt the feverish pace of airstrikes on the besieged town — they took to the streets and burned tires.

Numerous videos have popped up on social media showing Syrians rolling out and setting tires ablaze. The thick black smoke rising off the tires can be seen stretching across the city, darkening the horizon and greatly decreasing visibility from the sky.

While burning tires is hardly a longterm air-defence strategy that any military commander would approve, it certainly could complicate Russian and Syrian bombing runs as they fly low and drop unguided munitions. With poor visibility, the planes would have no idea what, or who, they were bombing.

Watch a compilation of the scenes below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here a Syrian even goes as far to apologise to environmentalists for burning rubber, but specifically mentions Syrian and Russian airstrikes as his cause:

Seriously Syrians are such sweet ppl, he’s apologising to environmentalists for burning tires but this their NFZ pic.twitter.com/9Z8wQXKyIg

— Malcolmite (@Malcolmite) August 2, 2016

These photos purport to show children participating in the tire-burning effort:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.