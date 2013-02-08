Bizarre Video Shows Syrian Soldiers Dancing To Usher's 'Yeah!' After Battle

A video posted online apparently shows Syrian soldiers Usher’s song “Yeah!” after a battle, according to the Associated Press.



In full gear they dance and form a conga line—as smoke billows from a building in the background—before chanting a common battle cry of the President Bashar al-Assad’s regime (“With our souls, our blood, we sacrifice for you Bashar!”) and shooting their weapons in the air.



The video is noteworthy in that it captures a moment that runs counter to the media’s regular perception and depiction of what war is. It is a moment of war, as is.

More than 60,000 people have died so far in the 23-month conflict while more than 500,000 have fled the country and 1.2 million more are internally displaced.

