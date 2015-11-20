A U.S. veteran passionately explains why America needs to welcome Syrian refugees

Madison Malone Kircher
Syrian refugees in germanySean Gallup/Getty ImagesA family from Syria waits at a temporary shelter for migrants to be transported farther into Germany

In response to the November 13 attacks on Paris that claimed the lives of  at least 129 people, several United States Governers have said they would refuse to admit Syrian refugees.

Amidst this growing anti-Syrian sentiment, Phil Klay, author of “Redeployment” and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps posted a moving series of tweets explaining why the United States should be opening its doors, not closing them. 

From Klay’s Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While Klay only tweeted earlier Thursday afternoon, people have already begun responding to his powerful words. 

“Phil Klay just made me burst into tears in 16 tweets,” tweeted Rachel Fershleiser, who first tipped us off to Klay’s tweets.

Tech Insider has reached out the Klay and will update this post if we hear back. In the meantime, you can check him out on Twitter here

NOW WATCH: Scientists successfully grew a pair of working vocal cords in a lab

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.