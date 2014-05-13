Syrians Will Soon Make Up One-Fourth Of Lebanon [MAPS]

Michael Kelley
Screen Shot 2014 05 13 at 6.55.36 AMUNHCR

More than one million Syrians — including 520,000 children — are now living in neighbouring Lebanon as a result of civil war. And the UN is still registering one person each minute.

Nine million people out of a population of 27 million have been displaced by the war, which has killed at least 150,000 people, and Lebanon has bore the brunt of the 2.5 million who fled the country.

“The influx of a million refugees would be massive in any country. For Lebanon, a small nation beset by internal difficulties, the impact is staggering,” United Nations high commissioner António Guterres said in a statement recently. Lebanon’s population is about 4.4 million.

This deluge of humanity has overwhelmed Lebanon’s schools and public services, strained its economy, and stoked the sectarian and political tensions that continue to fuel the war in Syria.

Here another look at Lebanon as of April 30, 2014:

Screen Shot 2014 05 13 at 7.05.49 AMUNHCR

Here’s a look at how fast the refugee crisis overtook Lebanon:

Syrian Refugees LebanonUN Refugee Agency

They came from areas that saw heavy fighting, i.e., all over:

Syrian Refugees LebanonUN Refugee Agency

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.