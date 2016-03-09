Syrian refugees dressing up as Disney princesses perfectly captures how they dream for better lives

Artist Saint Hoax visited a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon and threw a costume party for the children there. As he photographed them dressed up as Disney princesses, they discussed their dreams and plans for the future. The photos are part of his Instagram-based campaign #OnceUponAWar, and aim to bring awareness to their plight.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
