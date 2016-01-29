Watch this heartbreaking eyewitness account of the Syrian refugee crisis in Greece

Each day, in the summer of 2015, 10-15 boats packed with men, women and children fleeing Syria floated ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos. For the locals, this became so routine that a rescue system was created to help facilitate the mass influx of refugees. Mary Snell, an American who has been spending time in Greece since 1973, used her iPhone to shoot video of one of these rescues. She calls it “an example of ordinary Greeks doing extraordinary things in this time of crisis.”

Produced by Jenner Deal. Narration by Sara Silverstein. Special thanks to Mary Snell.

