A Syrian refugee who was swimming across borders a year ago is now in the Olympics

One year ago, Syrian refugee Yusra Mardini was swimming for her life as she fled Damascus, Syria with her older sister. Today, she is a member of the Olympic refugee team competing in Rio.

The 18-year-old is one of ten athletes competing for the Refugee Olympic Athletes in three sports.

Below, read about Mardini’s tenacious and heroic journey, via Alexander Hassenstein of Getty.

