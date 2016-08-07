A Syrian refugee who was swimming across borders a year ago is now in the Olympics

One year ago, Syrian refugee Yusra Mardini was swimming for her life as she fled Damascus, Syria with her older sister. Today, she is a member of the Olympic refugee team competing in Rio.
The 18-year-old is one of ten athletes competing for the Refugee Olympic Athletes in three sports.
Below, read about Mardini’s tenacious and heroic journey, via Alexander Hassenstein of Getty.
Before that, Mardini and her sister have been swimmers for many years. They were known as shining stars at their swimming club in Syria, until the war disrupted their training.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Their parents tried their hardest to keep them away from the intense war zones -- they moved multiple times to avoid the conflict, but the war shortly became too dangerous. They decided to pick up and move all together after their house was destroyed.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Mardini and her sister left Damascus, Syria in early August. They boarded an inflatable boat in Turkey that was headed for the Greek island of Lesbos, alongside 20 other refugees.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Not too long into their journey, the motor on the boat broke down. Mardini and her sister were the only two swimmers on the boat, so they jumped into the water to swim the boat to shore.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
They swam while helping the boat stay above water for three and a half hours, saving everyone on the boat.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
After swimming all of the passengers to safety, the sisters continued their journey to make it to Germany.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
They faced many problems -- they were arrested at borders, lost money, and had many items stolen from them. Despite all of these problems, the sisters remained strong. They were not going to give up.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Shortly after their arrival in Berlin, they were introduced to a swimming coach at a local swimming club.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Mardini's goal was originally to make it to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but her coach said she had progressed so well that there was a good chance that she could qualify for the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) refugee team for the 2016 Olympics in August.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Since she lost everything and faced a treacherous journey, she was given a IOC Olympic Solidarity scholarship -- a scholarship to help athletes qualify for the Olympics.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
