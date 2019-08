Yusra Mardini is a hopeful for the Rio Olympic Games this year, having fled Damascus only seven months ago. She’s also got an incredible life philosophy.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.