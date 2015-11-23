The intense backlash to Syrian refugees 'plays right into' ISIS’ hand

“One theme that emerged in this propaganda was the idea that Muslim refugees who flee to Europe will suffer oppression at the hands of secular and Christian governments, and will be forced to abandon their faith.”

The topic has reverberated on the campaign trail, where the opposition among the GOP field to accepting new Syrian refugees has taken center stage.

Last weekend, presidential candidate and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested to reporters that Muslims pose a “meaningful risk” to national security in a way that Christians simply do not.

“There is no meaningful risk of Christians committing acts of terror,” Cruz said at a press conference in South Carolina. “If there were a group of radical Christians pledging to murder anyone who had a different religious view than they, we would have a different national security situation.”

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), another presidential hopeful, said Monday that House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) should resign if he does not “reject the importation of those fleeing the Middle East.”

And Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump has made headlines over the past few days by suggesting an openness for creating a “database” of Muslim-Americans. Previously, the billionaire real-estate mogul had said that he thinks “certain mosques” in the US should be surveilled.

But as many critics of the charged rhetoric will note, non-Muslim extremists have been responsible for a majority of lethal assaults in the US since 9/11.

“Since Sept. 11, 2001, nearly twice as many people have been killed by white supremacists, antigovernment fanatics and other non-Muslim extremists than by radical Muslims: 48 have been killed by extremists who are not Muslim … compared with 26 by self-proclaimed jihadists,” The New York Times reported in June, citing a count by the Washington research center New America.

In inflating the risk that radical Islamic extremists might try to infiltrate Europe and the US by posing as refugees — and ignoring the reality that Syrians are the most heavily vetted group of people currently allowed into the US — anti-refugee groups now share a common interest with the terrorist group they purport to reject.

Namely, stoking fear so that Muslim refugees are demonized and turned away — into the waiting arms of the so-called caliphate.

Photo: Carsten Koall/ Getty.

‘We are not terrorists’

As geopolitical expert Ian Bremmer noted to Business Insider, the demonization of Muslims in the West is far from the most-valuable recruiting tool ISIS has at its disposal.

“There’s no question that ISIS would prefer the West turn away refugees than accept them. the refugees embarrass them by voting with their feet; they don’t want the West championing their cause,” Bremmer, the president of the Eurasia Group, said in an email.

“But I think it’s a marginal issue when we look at why ISIS has become so effective at recruiting. that’s because of the violence and broken states in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. And more broadly, because millions of young Muslim men across the Middle East and North Africa don’t feel they have any opportunities — either economically or socially — and are disenfranchised from their local governments.”

But, as Gartenstein-Ross said in his testimony before Congress, the backlash against refugees remains a valuable propaganda tool for ISIS because it reinforces the group’s claims that Muslims can only be safe in the caliphate.

“IS believes that if it can drive a wedge between Muslim populations in Europe and the rest of European society, it can present itself as a protector of European Muslims, thus building its base of support in Europe,” he said.

He added: “This strategy — in which the group carries out attacks to accelerate societal schisms, then steps in to defend the group against whom its attacks triggered discrimination — is one that IS utilized to great effect in Iraq in the mid-2000s.”