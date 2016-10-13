Syrian refugee accused of plotting bomb attack on Berlin airport has reportedly committed suicide in jail

A 22-year-old Syrian refugee arrested last weekend in Germany over suspicions that he was plotting to bomb Berlin airport has reportedly committed suicide, according to German newspaper Der Spiegel.

Spiegal reports that the man, Jaber Albakr, had been under round-the-clock surveillance due to a high risk of suicide and hunger strike, so it was not immediately clear how he was able to kill himself.

German police notified the public that they were looking for Albakr — a Syrian who had been granted entry into Germany in 2015 — on Saturday for amassing explosives in his apartment in the eastern town of Chemnitz.

Two other Syrian refugees who recognised him from photos on social media captured him and tied him up at their home until police arrived on the scene.

“We succeeded in preventing a terrorist attack just minutes before midnight,” Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the domestic intelligence agency, told German broadcaster ZDF Police on Tuesday. Albakr had evidently been evading police capture since Saturday.

Germany’s spy chief said on Tuesday that Albakr had ties to ISIS, but that has not yet been confirmed.

NOW WATCH: There is a secret US government airline that flies out of commercial airports



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.