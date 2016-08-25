Turkish and US-backed Syrian rebels have captured a key ISIS border crossing

Jeremy Bender

Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish and US forces, have captured the ISIS border city of Jarablus in northern Syria.

The capture of Jarablus serves as a major blow to ISIS, as the city functioned as a funnel for foreign fighters and supplies leading from Turkey into Syria, The Washington Post reports.

This is a developing story.

