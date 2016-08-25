Turkish and US-backed Syrian rebels have captured a key ISIS border crossing

Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish and US forces, have captured the ISIS border city of Jarablus in northern Syria.

The capture of Jarablus serves as a major blow to ISIS, as the city functioned as a funnel for foreign fighters and supplies leading from Turkey into Syria, The Washington Post reports.

This is a developing story.

