Syrian Rebels Are Now Firing Directly At Assad's Palace

As the world was eagerly awaiting the results of last nights U.S. presidential election, Syrian rebels planned a major offensive, bombing a hilltop area in Damascus mostly populated by members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s Alawite sect.Reports of the attack offer slightly conflicting details of what actually occurred.



What is clear is that bombs were fired into the Muhajireen neighbourhood in central Damascus, aimed at one of Bashar al-Assad’s two palaces. Most reports claim that Assad’s home was not hit — a claim which Bassam al-Dada, an adviser to the commander of the Free Syrian Army, Col. Riad al-Assad, confirmed to the Associated Press. But Israel National News cites unconfirmed reports that claim Assad’s palace was actually hit.

The rebels in Damscus also planted explosives under the car of Judge Abad Nadhwah today, which killed him instantly after they were detonated.

“This was a very special operation that was planned for a while,” al-Dada added. The AP also reports that rebels bombed a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria as well.

Rebels also shelled the Mazzeh military airport, according to Haaretz and Al Arabiya. State-run media claims that three were killed in Mazzeh, according to Reuters (which Haaretz and Al Arabiya also reported).

The attacks seem to be a form of retribution. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Local Coordination Committees claims that the Syrian military has killed 18 people while shelling the suburb of Beit Saham this week.

