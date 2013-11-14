Syrian Rebels Say They Captured These Stunning Images From A Government Drone

The Free Syrian Army has provided Reuters with breathtaking images of the devastation in Syria that they say were captured off of a government drone, according to NBC News’ photo blog.

The images show destruction in the city of Homs, which has been a major battleground in the civil war now in its 33rd month.

Even the most conservatives estimates of the conflict place the death toll at more than 115,000.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says that number includes more than 41,000 civilians — including 6,000 children and 4,000 women.

More than 2 million have registered as refugees from the Syrian crisis, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency.

The situation is incredibly complex, with dozens of international and sectarian actors invested in the war.

As for these images, they apparently came from a GoPro camera mounted on to a remote-controlled helicopter.

Yazan Homsy/ Reuters An unmanned remote-controlled miniature aircraft with an attached camera, which rebels say belonged to forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, is seen inside a room in Homs, November 11, 2013.

