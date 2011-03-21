Syria In Chaos As Thousands Of Protesters Storm Government Buildings And Burn Them

Photo: AP

Protests in Syria have escalated today with thousands on the streets in the wake of government attacks on protesters.Five people were killed in the city of Daraa on Friday by government police officers, according to the AP. Now protests are expanding the city, with NBC reporting city’s Palace of Justice, youth union, and revolutionary union buildings are on fire.



Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, has just fired Daraa’s governor in a bid to quell protester fury. Students who were arrested in Friday’s protests have also been released, according to reports.

