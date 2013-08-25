Syrian Minister: The Middle East Will Burn If The US Attacks

Forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. Syrian government forces and their Lebanese Hezbollah allies seized control of the border town of Qusair on Wednesday, dealing a major defeat to rebel fighters battling to overthrow Assad.

The U.S. is considering a possible strike against Syrian government forces in the wake of a deadly chemical attack, but the country’s information minister has warned that such a

move would have deadly consequences, YNetnews is reporting.

“A mass of flames will ignite the Middle East,” said Omran al-Zoubi, Syria’s information minister, in a television interview. He also said that American pressure was “a waste of time” and it would not stop Syria from fighting “against terror.”

The Syrian government, which refers to the rebel fighters as terrorists, has said they have “proof” the rebels were behind the Aug. 21 chemical attack.

“We have never used chemical weapons in Syria, in any form whatsoever, be it liquid or gas,” al-Zoubi told a Beirut-based television channel, according to AFP.

Damascus hospitals were flooded with thousands of patients after the reported attack that showed “neurotoxic symptoms,” according to an international humanitarian organisation.

The Pentagon has been planning possible contingencies for intervention as the U.N. continues to investigate the source of the chemical attack. Most believe any attack would be limited in scope.

From NBC News:

“If the president wants to send a message” — most likely with limited airstrikes against a few targets — “we’re good at sending messages,” one official said. But if the White House wants to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad, “We’re not able to do that” without a long-term military commitment, the official said.

The Navy has sent a fourth warship into the nearby Mediterranean Sea, according to AP. A cruise missile strike seems increasingly likely, as CBS News’ Charlie Kaye tweeted Friday:

BREAKING. @CBSNews has learned that the Pentagon is making the initial preparations for a Cruise missile attack on Syrian government forces

— Charlie Kaye (@CharlieKayeCBS) August 23, 2013

