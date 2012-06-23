Syrian Military Says It Shot Down A Turkish Fighter Jet

Photo: Wikipedia

The Syrian military has admitted to shooting down a Turkish fighter jet over the Mediterranean Friday, the BBC reported:A Syrian military statement said that an “unidentified air target” had penetrated Syrian airspace from the west at 11:40 local time (08:40 GMT), travelling at very low altitude and at high speed.



It said that in line with the laws prevailing in such cases, Syrian air defenses engaged the craft, and scored a direct hit about 1km (0.6 miles) from its coastline.

Turkish President Abdullah Gul said an investigation would look into whether the plane, an F-4 Phantom, was downed in Turkish airspace, Reuters reports.

