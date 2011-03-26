SYRIA LATEST: Protesters Burn Party Headquarters And Police Station In City Of Tafas

Update: 8:51 AM ET: Thousands of people mourning the deaths of those killed in recent protests are burning down a police station and the Ba’ath Party headquarters of Syria’s ruling party in the southern city of Tafas, according to Reuters, Al Jazeera, and Sky.



Earlier:

After a day in which at least 23 people were killed by government forces firing on protesters in different parts of Syria, the government has chosen to release hundreds of political prisoners, according to Reuters.

Protests, which have largely occurred in the city of Deraa, spread to Damascus, the country’s capital, yesterday.

And they’re likely to continue today. Funerals are scheduled for those who were killed by government forces, according to Al Jazeera.

The government says it will be introducing reforms to increase freedoms in the country, but have yet to do so.

For the latest on the situation in Syria, this video from Al Jazeera provides a strong roundup:

