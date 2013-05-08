REPORTS: Internet Shut Off In Syria, Google Services Go Unavailable

Graph shows the precipitous drop in internet service.

The internet in greater Syria has apparently been shut off as of 3 p.m. EST, according to Umbrella, an internet security company that tracks data.

