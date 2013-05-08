REPORTS: Internet Shut Off In Syria, Google Services Go Unavailable

The internet in greater Syria has apparently been shut off as of 3 p.m. EST, according to Umbrella, an internet security company that tracks data.

GoogleTransparency Reports also verify the web outtage.

Google services inaccessible in Syria. See Transparency Report: goo.gl/sI7iP — A Googler (@google) May 7, 2013

This isn’t the first time Syria lost internet service either. They lost services last year for two days, and experts quickly narrowed down the Assad government as the culprit, according to the Associated Press.

Assad has been in a deadlocked, bloody civil war with Syrian rebels for the last two years. Estimates report that approximately 70,000 lives have been lost in that time.