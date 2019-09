The Syrian army and rebels continue fighting in the capital of Damascus, with pro-government forces using helicopters to strike rebel targets, as seen in the AP-verified video below.



Explosions resulting from bombings by helicopters, seen at 25 seconds, seem to be the main mode of attack at the moment.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.