Syrian Hackers Got Into This News Website And Threatened To Delete It

On Tuesday, the Syrian Electronics Army (SEA), an anonymous hacking group supporting Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, hacked into the computer system the International Business Times’ CMS and threatened it would delete the entire site if it continues to write “false news” about Syria.

The SEA deleted an IBTimes article that apparently wrote about Syria and the Syrian government. It changed the title to “Hacked by the Syrian Electronic Army,” and put up a screenshot of IBTimes’ CMS, indicating it’s hacked the entire backend system. It also had the following message:

“Hacked by the Syrian Electronic Army. This time we only deleted the article that content false information about Syria and the Syrian army. Next time, we will delete all your website.”

The SEA is one of the most notorious hacking groups in the world. It was responsible for the attacks on Microsoft employee email accounts and Skype’s blog earlier this year. It also claimed to have hacked into President Barack Obama’s Twitter and Facebook accounts last year.

