Unreal Combat Footage Shot From Syrian Government Tank Shows Complete Devastation

The footage below, uploaded to YouTube by the U.K.’s Channel 4, gives a startling glimpse into the Syrian war from an unusual perspective — the turret of a Syrian government tank.



The video shows Darya, a suburb of Damascus, nearly devastated with the Syrian regime patrolling and shooting at rebel positions.



The shocking footage first appeared on YouTube a few days ago and has a somewhat mysterious origin.

Channel 4 points out that it seems to be from the Russian language news agency Abkhazian Network News Agency (ANNA), who appear to be taking a pro-Assad tone. Robert Mackey at The New York Times’ Lede blog says not much is known about the news agency, but they regularly post videos to YouTube shot from a tanks-eye view.

Channel 4 say they have reached out to ANNA but not heard back.

Here’s the original footage:



