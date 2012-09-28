The Syrian Government Sent A 'Game Over' Text To Its Citizens Following The Slaughter of 300 People

Photo: Flickr/FreedomHouse

In a bizarre bit of insult to injury in the digital world, the Syrian government just mass texted the rebels, “Game Over.”The text campaign comes in conjunction with what has been the bloodiest day for civilians since the start of the conflict. Al Arabiya is reporting that more than 300 civilians have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to an astounding 30,000 since March.



People on the ground are calling the day’s work on behalf of Assad’s regime a “massacre.” The are videos which show the dead, and all appear to be male—a possibility that they were rebels.

And in a truly strange bit of digital psychological operations (psyops), the Assad regime followed the slaughter up with a text campaign. First the rebels got texts saying, “Game Over,” and then longer texts urging rebels to surrender, the AP reports.

In terms of psyops, the texts are a far tactical cry from the leaflets the government dropped a month ago. Leaflets have been the standard since as far back as World War 2, and are still dropped in Afghanistan today.

The game is far from over though, as the rebels scored a huge hit by bombing government headquarters.

The government sent the texts to everyone with a subscription, but those with prepaid phones didn’t get any texts.

