Syrian Forces Open Fire On Protesters Killing At Least 3 People

Photo: AP

Syrian troops unleashed a barrage of fire on protesters today, killing at least three people and wounding 20 more in the eastern part of the country.According to Reuters, tens of thousands Syrians took to the streets protesting President Assad’s continued rule of the country.



The protesters were killed as they tried to tear down posters of Assad and his father, who died in 2000.

Syrian human rights groups say that more than 1,300 protesters and 300 soldiers have been killed since demonstrations began in march.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.