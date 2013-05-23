9 Reasons To Worry About The Syrian Electronic Army

Basher al-Assad

A group of anonymous hackers sympathetic to the regime of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad is causing havoc with the world’s media.



They call themselves the Syrian Electronic Army, and they’re devoted to attacking sites they deem defamatory to the Syrian government.

The group has attacked or sabotaged the web sites of Twitter accounts of the BBC, Syrian satellite broadcaster Orient TV, Dubai-based al-Arabia TV, National Public Radio, Human Rights Watch, The Onion and the Financial Times.

The group is a distinctly separate entity from Anonymous, but users protect their identities just as fiercely.

The SEA appears to be either backed by — or at least enjoy the support of — Assad, who is currently fighting a civil war for control of his country.

As such, they’re a major threat.

