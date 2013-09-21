Syrian Dictator Bashar Al-Assad's Instagram Account Makes Him Look Like Mother Teresa

Jillian D'Onfro
RTXJSQOReuters

What do you know about Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad?

He’s a dictator.

His government has condoned the kidnapping, raping, torturing, and killing of the Syrian people.

He has allegedly ordered chemical attacks on his citizens.

He and his wife love children, and soup kitchens, and comforting the wounded!

Wait, you didn’t know that last one? Well, let me direct you to Bashar al-Assad’s Instagram feed where you can look at images of him and his wife, Asma, showing the world just how sweet they can be.

Currently, more than 40,000 people follow the account, though by no means is the majority duped into taking all of Assad’s photos at face value. Many call out the Instagram feed as propaganda or post mean comments on some of the more saccharine photos (“Somebody will be rolling your head down the street soon, just like that,” user mhughes69 writes below a picture of Assad’s wife rolling a basketball to a child).

Assad visiting the wounded in a military hospital.

Asma al-Assad filling children's bowls in a soup kitchen.

Asma also comes bearing other gifts, like this doll

Assad graciously thanking professors.

Assad piously praying with his neighbours in Damascus

#TBT: Assad puts his nose to the grindstone to prepare for exams.

Every photo-op is better when small children are involved.

Assad thanks the child of a martyr

Ick. Need a less disturbing collection of photos?

