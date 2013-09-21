Syrian Dictator Bashar Al-Assad's Instagram Account Makes Him Look Like Mother Teresa

What do you know about Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad?

He’s a dictator.

His government has condoned the kidnapping, raping, torturing, and killing of the Syrian people.

He has allegedly ordered chemical attacks on his citizens.

He and his wife love children, and soup kitchens, and comforting the wounded!

Wait, you didn’t know that last one? Well, let me direct you to Bashar al-Assad’s Instagram feed where you can look at images of him and his wife, Asma, showing the world just how sweet they can be.

Currently, more than 40,000 people follow the account, though by no means is the majority duped into taking all of Assad’s photos at face value. Many call out the Instagram feed as propaganda or post mean comments on some of the more saccharine photos (“Somebody will be rolling your head down the street soon, just like that,” user mhughes69 writes below a picture of Assad’s wife rolling a basketball to a child).

