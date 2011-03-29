Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After its own deadly riots over the weekend, the entire Syrian cabinet is about to resign according to AFP via Al-Arabiya.The official transition from the current government to the new one (which will see Bashar Al-Assad keep his post, obviously) will be made in 24 hours. This is the first move of any regime on the ropes. Hosni Mubarak tried the same stunt in his waning days, though we wouldn’t expect Assad to give up power nearly as quickly as Mubarak did.



In fact, residents of Damascus are throwing a huge pro-Assad rally in Damascus today.

