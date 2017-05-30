A Syrian teenager has been arrested in Germany for plotting a Berlin suicide attack

A 17-year-old Syrian has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting a suicide attack in Berlin, the BBC reports.

The suspect was arrested in Uckermark, which is approximately 100km north of Berlin and in the state of Brandenburg.

Karl-Heinz Shröter, the state’s interior minister, announced the arrest on Tuesday.

Shröter said that the suspect had clearly written about a planned attack in an electronic message to his mother, according to local news agency DW.

The specifics of the alleged plot have not yet been revealed.

It comes just a week after the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena by Salman Abedi. The terror attack killed 22 and left 116 needing hospital treatment.

This is a developing story…

