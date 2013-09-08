These Are The 'Horrendous' Videos The Obama Administration Is Showing Congress As Evidence For Syria Attack

CNN’s Jake Tapper has obtained some of the videos the Obama administration has shown to the Senate Intelligence Committee in classified briefings on Syria.

They are what Senate Intelligence Committee Dianne Feinstein called “horrendous” on Thursday. And they are exhibits in the administration’s case for military intervention in response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons against his own people on Aug. 21.

The Obama administration says that the chemical weapons attack on Aug. 21 killed 1,429 people, including 426 children.

Many of the videos obtained by CNN were posted on YouTube, but the 13 they obtained were certified as authentic by the U.S. intelligence community.

The videos show men, women, and children in hospitals and care centres after the Aug. 21 attack. Some are basically motionless, some are twitching, and some look like they are struggling to breathe.

Feinstein said after the classified briefing on Thursday that she wanted all lawmakers to see the videos.

The videos are embedded below. (WARNING: Some of the footage is graphic):

