US defence SECRETARY: There Is Evidence Syria Has Used Chemical Weapons

APThe White House is advising Congress that it has evidence Syria has used chemical weapons, U.S. defence Secretary Chuck Hagel said Thursday.



On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Senators led by Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) sent a letter to President Barack Obama to question whether the Assad regime has used chemical weapons in Syria against civilians in an ongoing conflict that began in March 2011.

Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Hagel said that the administration has evidence “to some degree of varying confidence” that Syria has used chemical weapons.

“It violates every convention of warfare,” he said, according to the AP.

Obama has previously warned Syria against crossing a “red line” on chemical weapons, saying it would be a “game-changer” toward his approach to the conflict.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.