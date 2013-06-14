REPORT: US Military Planners Have Proposed A Syria No-Fly Zone

The U.S. and European allies have concluded that Syria has used chemical weapons against rebels, and the U.S. has proposed a no-fly zone in Syria to protect Syrian refugees and rebels who would train in the zone.



The Wall Street Journal is reporting that military planners have proposed a limited no-fly zone that stretches up to 25 miles into Syria.

More details will be available shortly after 5 p.m., since the White House just announced that it is holding a conference call at 5 p.m. on Syria.

President Barack Obama has said that the use of chemical weapons in Syria’s ongoing conflict would be a “game-changer,” and that it serves as a “red line.” But he and his administration have hedged on what exactly that means in the wake of earlier reports about chemical weapon use.

