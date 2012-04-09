It Looks Like The Syrian Conflict Is Spilling Over Into Turkey

Photo: AP

This morning the New York Times reports this morning that Turkish officials have accused Syrian government troops of firing across the border into Turkish land.Their target? A refugee camp six miles inside Turkish territory, near the town of Kilis. The AP reports that 1 person was killed and 3 wounded in the attack, which happened around 4am local time Monday morning.



It appears there had been a battle between rebels and government troops around the border which had spilled onto to Turkish soil.

Thousands of refugees from Syria’s conflict have fled into Turkish land recently, where the Turkish leadership has taken a prominent role in criticising Bashar Al Assad’s leadership.

A UN/Arab League-backed ceasefire had been planned to start on Tuesday, the BBC reports, though rebels have reportedly pulled out after a last minute demand from the Syrian government.

