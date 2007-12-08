Syria: We Hate Facebook - But Not Because Of Beacon

Add another critic to the anti-Facebook chorus: Syria.

The Syrian government has shut down access to Facebook, the AP says. Hey, didn’t someone tell them about Mark Zuckerberg’s apology? Sadly, Syria’s problem isn’t with Beacon, but with its neighbouring country.

Some reports have suggested that the ban was intended to prevent Israeli users from infiltrating Syrian social networks. Lebanon’s daily As-Safir reported that Facebook was blocked on Nov. 18. It said the authorities took the step because Israelis have been entering Syria-based groups.

