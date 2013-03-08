Syria Claims It Found Israeli Spying Devices Disguised As Rocks

Photo: AP

Syria’s state-run news agency claims that Israeli spying devices have been found in the country’s coastal region, according to The Associated Press.SANA’s report says the devices — some of which look like rocks while others are plastic boxes resembling batteries — are designed to photograph, register, and transfer data.



The relationship between the two countries has become increasingly tense as the two-year civil war in Syria has progressed.

In late January Israel bombed a military research centre outside of Damascus and has been considering creating a buffer zone reaching up to 10 miles inside Syria because radical Islamic rebels are now roaming the Golan Heights area that separates the two countries.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a country used fake rocks to spy.

In September Iranian Revolutionary Guards found a fake rock that blew up when they tried to move it. Upon examining the pieces they found that the device was capable of intercepting electronic communications from the nearby nuclear plant.

And in January a British official admitted that British spies planted fake rocks in the streets of Moscow to record information.

There were no further details on the objects or where exactly they were found, but whatever they are they’re cool looking.

