GRAPHIC VIDEO: Police Fire On Protesters In Syria

Yesterday was the sixth day of escalating violence in Syria. Activist claim that riot police fired on protesters on three occasions and killed at least 15, according to the Guardian.



This video, which shows multiple dead bodies in the street and the sound of gunfire, was posted by Syrian activists on Facebook.

