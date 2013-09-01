HOUSE REPUBLICANS: We'll Vote On Syria The Week Of Sept. 9

In response to President Barack Obama’s call for Congressional authorization for military action in Syria, House Republican leadership said Saturday that it would consider a measure the week of Sept. 9.

This means that the House will not return before its current recess ends.

Here’s the full statement, from House Speaker John Boehner, Majority Leader Eric Cantor, Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy and Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers:

“Under the Constitution, the responsibility to declare war lies with Congress. We are glad the president is seeking authorization for any military action in Syria in response to serious, substantive questions being raised. In consultation with the president, we expect the House to consider a measure the week of September 9th. This provides the president time to make his case to Congress and the American people.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what would be the plans for the Senate.

The big question, of course, is whether such a measure will pass the House, based on the combination of it being controlled by Republicans while featuring a number of anti-war Democrats.

A senior Republican aide put the onus on Obama to sell military action to Congress.

“Whether or not it passes depends on the WH making the case to Congress, and — more importantly — the American people,” the aide said in an email. “It will also require the White House to provide real answers to the questions that the Speaker and others have raised. “

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.