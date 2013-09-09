GOP Congressman Gives The Most Bearish Syria Vote Assessment We've Seen Yet

AP Rep. Devin Nunes

As President Barack Obama

prepares a blitz to rally support for his plan to attack Syria, one Republican House member says he doesn’t have a chance.

“It’s dead. Completely dead,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who opposes military action and is a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told National Journal in a story published Monday morning.

Nunes, who has been in Congress over a decade, says he has “never been so sure about something in my whole career.”

The GOP caucus has many loose cannons, but Nunes isn’t one of them. He’s close with leadership and considered a possible candidate to chair the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means Committee in the next Congress. Along with other establishment GOP members, he’s come out surprisingly forcefully against Obama’s plan for limited, targeted airstrikes in response to an alleged chemical-weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against his own people.

Last week, Nunes spokesman Jack Langer told Business Insider that Nunes was a hard “no” against intervening, and there was little Obama or anyone else could do to change his mind.

Nunes was in the process last week of drafting a no-war resolution that would require Obama to answer a series of questions before taking action on Syria.

