A good friend in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal business once told me how I could use a Glade Plug-In as the trigger on a victim-operated Improvised Explosive Device, so it comes as no surprise when I see this video that the Syrian rebels have wired a Playstation controller to the turret of their new homemade tank.



Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

